Nov 14 Ruby Tech :

* Says it will repurchase 2,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 3.8 percent stake) during the period from Nov. 15 to Jan. 14, 2017

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$20 per share ~ T$36 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$253.4 million

