Nov 14 Sunwave Communications Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will raise stake in Shenzhen-based network technology firm to 58.3 percent from 0 percent

* Says it will raise stake in Xi'an-based measurement& control firm to 10.2 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/h9Xpq7; goo.gl/OtvR7p

