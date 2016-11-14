Fitch: US Protectionism Tops TPP Demise as Threat to APAC Growth

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, January 26 (Fitch) The rising possibility that the US will shift towards trade protectionism - beyond the likely collapse of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) - has become a credible downside risk to the economic outlook for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, says Fitch Ratings. There is a growing risk that APAC economies will be negatively affected by a US shift toward trade protectionism. President Donald Trump