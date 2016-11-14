UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1045 GMT on Monday:
** Drugmaker Novartis is considering selling its struggling Alcon eye care division, its chairman said in an interview with Swiss weekly SonntagsZeitung.
** Australian oil and gas minnow Central Petroleum rebuffed a takeover offer from its main lender, Macquarie Group, that valued the company at A$76 million ($57 million) but left the door open to a higher offer.
** Volkswagen's Audi premium brand is in talks with China's largest automaker, SAIC Motor, on a potential long-term collaboration, Audi said.
** South Korea's Korea Line Corp was picked as the preferred bidder to buy troubled shipper Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd's Asia-U.S. operations, beating Hyundai Merchant Marine, a spokesman for a Seoul court overseeing Hanjin Shipping's receivership told Reuters.
** Samsung Electronics announced an $8 billion deal to buy Harman International Industries, marking a major push into the auto electronics market and the biggest overseas acquisition ever by a South Korean firm.
** Britain's biggest sandwich maker Greencore Group said it would buy U.S. convenience food manufacturer Peacock Foods for $747.5 million in a bid to transform its U.S. business.
** Siemens agreed to buy U.S.-based Mentor Graphics in a $4.5 billion cash deal that will further enhance the German engineering group's industrial software capabilities.
** Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan will again delay its planned purchase of Showa Shell Sekiyu shares from Royal Dutch Shell because a review by the Japan Fair Trade Commission is still under way.
** AXA, France's biggest insurer, has entered into an agreement to sell its insurance broking arm Bluefin to U.S. insurer Marsh for 295 million pounds ($368.81 million).
** Swedish debt firm Intrum Justitia said it agreed to buy privately held Norwegian competitor Lindorff for newly printed Intrum shares in a deal it expected to generate large cost cuts and stronger growth prospects.
** British insurer Standard Life said India's insurance watchdog had "expressed reservations" in accepting the current deal terms for the purchase by its Indian joint venture of Max Life Insurance.
** Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri SpA offered to buy the rest of Singapore-listed Vard Holdings Ltd that it does not already own for up to S$125.6 million ($88.7 million), according to a statement on Sunday.
** Canada's Kirkland Lake Gold Inc said on Friday it rejected a previously unreported takeover offer from South Africa's Gold Fields Ltd and Silver Standard Resources valuing the business at C$1.44 billion ($1 billion). (Compiled by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources