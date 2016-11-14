Nov 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1045 GMT on Monday:

** Drugmaker Novartis is considering selling its struggling Alcon eye care division, its chairman said in an interview with Swiss weekly SonntagsZeitung.

** Australian oil and gas minnow Central Petroleum rebuffed a takeover offer from its main lender, Macquarie Group, that valued the company at A$76 million ($57 million) but left the door open to a higher offer.

** Volkswagen's Audi premium brand is in talks with China's largest automaker, SAIC Motor, on a potential long-term collaboration, Audi said.

** South Korea's Korea Line Corp was picked as the preferred bidder to buy troubled shipper Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd's Asia-U.S. operations, beating Hyundai Merchant Marine, a spokesman for a Seoul court overseeing Hanjin Shipping's receivership told Reuters.

** Samsung Electronics announced an $8 billion deal to buy Harman International Industries, marking a major push into the auto electronics market and the biggest overseas acquisition ever by a South Korean firm.

** Britain's biggest sandwich maker Greencore Group said it would buy U.S. convenience food manufacturer Peacock Foods for $747.5 million in a bid to transform its U.S. business.

** Siemens agreed to buy U.S.-based Mentor Graphics in a $4.5 billion cash deal that will further enhance the German engineering group's industrial software capabilities.

** Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan will again delay its planned purchase of Showa Shell Sekiyu shares from Royal Dutch Shell because a review by the Japan Fair Trade Commission is still under way.

** AXA, France's biggest insurer, has entered into an agreement to sell its insurance broking arm Bluefin to U.S. insurer Marsh for 295 million pounds ($368.81 million).

** Swedish debt firm Intrum Justitia said it agreed to buy privately held Norwegian competitor Lindorff for newly printed Intrum shares in a deal it expected to generate large cost cuts and stronger growth prospects.

** British insurer Standard Life said India's insurance watchdog had "expressed reservations" in accepting the current deal terms for the purchase by its Indian joint venture of Max Life Insurance.

** Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri SpA offered to buy the rest of Singapore-listed Vard Holdings Ltd that it does not already own for up to S$125.6 million ($88.7 million), according to a statement on Sunday.

** Canada's Kirkland Lake Gold Inc said on Friday it rejected a previously unreported takeover offer from South Africa's Gold Fields Ltd and Silver Standard Resources valuing the business at C$1.44 billion ($1 billion). (Compiled by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)