Nov 14 Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy stakes in Shanghai Prime Machinery Co Ltd, Thales Saic Transportation, Shanghai Electric Group Property for 3.8 billion yuan ($555.43 million) via share issue

* Says it plans to buy property assets for 2.8 billion yuan via share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 3.0 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fypAJj

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8415 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)