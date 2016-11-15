UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 15 TJ Media Co Ltd :
* Says it receives patent on Nov. 15, for real time karaoke new song authentication system, method, terminal and data processing unit of server base with terminal
* Patent application number is 10-2015-0100382
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/CehEi7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources