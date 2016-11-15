Nov 15 A Motion Co Ltd :

* Says its unit Estrozen Co.,Ltd will buy 1.3 million shares of Shinwon Construction, for business diversity and investment income generation

* Transaction amount is 10 billion won

* Says its unit Estrozen Co.,Ltd will hold 12.4 percent stake(1.3 million shares) in Shinwon Construction, after the transaction

