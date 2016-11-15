Nov 15 Shenzhen MTC Co Ltd :

* Says it issues new shares via private placement and raises about 2.57 billion yuan which will be used for Internet TV business

* Says co's top shareholder Xinjiang MTC Investment Ltd's stake in co was diluted to 54.50 percent from 61.62 percent

* Shanghai Oriental Pearl Group Co Ltd raises stake in co to 9.89 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese: rrd.me/asYzA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)