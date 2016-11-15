(Adds comment, details)
BEIJING Nov 15 China Construction Bank Corp
(CCB) said on Tuesday that it has signed a
21 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) debt-for-equity swap deal with
Shandong Energy Group Co, as China presses ahead with plans to
cut mounting corporate debt.
CCB, the country's second-largest lender, will set up three
funds to invest in state-owned Shandong Energy, China's
fourth-biggest coal producer that mined more than 130 million
tonnes last year, the bank said in a statement released on its
website.
The debt restructuring will cut Shandong Energy's
debt-to-asset ratio by 6 percentage points and save the group
more than 1 billion yuan in financing costs, CCB said.
"The coal industry faces severe excess capacities and the
level of consolidation is relatively low," said Zhang Minghe,
head of CCB's debt-for-equity swap work team.
"We are supporting a pillar company to overcome difficulties
and realize its potential to become better and stronger," he
told Reuters.
This is the fifth large-sum debt-for-equity swap announced
by CCB so far this month. The state lender has been leading
Beijing's push to reduce the country's $18 trillion yuan in
corporate debt - now at 169 percent of domestic output.
China's coal firms have performed better in 2016 as a result
of the government campaign against over-capacity that cut supply
and supported prices. However, the majority of firms suffered
losses last year and the sector remains under pressure as demand
growth declines and the country encourages switching to cleaner
forms of energy.
Shandong Energy is the biggest state-owned firm in the
eastern province of Shandong. Its total assets reached 270
billion yuan by the end of October.
The coal producer earned 1.9 billion yuan in profit for the
first ten months of the year.
Shandong's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission (SASAC), which is the state shareholder in local
government-owned firms, also participated in the signing.
"This market-based debt-for-equity agreement between CCB and
Shandong Energy is a showcase for the province's state-owned
enterprise reforms," CCB said.
($1 = 6.8580 Chinese yuan renminbi)
