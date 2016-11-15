Nov 15 Semicon Light Co Ltd :

* Says it will invest additional 10 billion won in NHT consortium, for management participation

* Says it will acquire 10,000 shares and will hold 67.5 percent stake(13,500 shares) in NHT consortium, after the transaction

* Expected transaction settlement date is Nov. 15

