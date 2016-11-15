Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 15 Semicon Light Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest additional 10 billion won in NHT consortium, for management participation
* Says it will acquire 10,000 shares and will hold 67.5 percent stake(13,500 shares) in NHT consortium, after the transaction
* Expected transaction settlement date is Nov. 15
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/XZky5y
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)