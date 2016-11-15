Nov 15 Jiangsu Youli Investment Holding Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to sell 100 percent stake of shares in a Sichuan digital communication firm, for 30.9 million yuan

* Says co's unit plans to sell 100 percent stake in a Sichuan digital firm, for 132.8 million yuan

* Says co's property unit plans to sell 100 percent stake in a Sichuan digital communication firm, for 35.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EEgNrR ; goo.gl/t7Q3HE ; goo.gl/LZJMl5

