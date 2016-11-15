Nov 15 Aceplux Optotech :

* Says it will buy 70 percent stake in a Samoa-based photoelectricity company at T$16.3 million

* Says it will acquire 38.5 percent stake in a Fujian-based photoelectricity company indirectly due to the acquisition

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/V02wWL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)