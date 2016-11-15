Nov 15 Shinwon Construction :

* Says WonIk Co LTD has sold entire 29.7 percent stake(3.0 million shares) in the company

* Says an investment association has acquired 16.1 percent stake(1.6 million shares) in the company

* Says the top shareholder of the company becomes the investment association, replacing WonIk Co LTD

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/e3Vo6G

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)