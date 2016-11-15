UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Refiles to fix formatting)
Nov 15 Lifan Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell 100 million shares in Ancheng Property & Casualty Insurance to controlling shareholder for 170 million yuan ($24.81 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gcM5qX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8513 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources