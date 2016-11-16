Nov 16 Suzhou Keda Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 50 million shares at 8.03 yuan per share to raise up to 401.5 million yuan ($58.57 million) for its Shanghai IPO

* Says a total of 62.5 million new shares will be issued, including 50 million new shares issued by the company, and 12.5 million new shares issued by its shareholder

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fVLLMT

($1 = 6.8556 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)