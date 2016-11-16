Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 16 Suzhou Keda Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 50 million shares at 8.03 yuan per share to raise up to 401.5 million yuan ($58.57 million) for its Shanghai IPO
* Says a total of 62.5 million new shares will be issued, including 50 million new shares issued by the company, and 12.5 million new shares issued by its shareholder
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fVLLMT
($1 = 6.8556 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)