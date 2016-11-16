BRIEF-Alphabet's Verily announces $800 mln investment by Temasek
* Verily Life Sciences announces $800 million investment by Temasek
Nov 16 Insight Inc :
* Says it plans to set up a JV in Taiwan in Jan. 2017, with Vision Quest Co Ltd which is mainly engaged in overseas marketing business
* Says further details remains to be determined
* Inventergy announces agreement with preferred stockholders to extend redemption timeframe
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , said on Thursday it would buy U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc in a deal valued at about $880 million.