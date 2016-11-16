Nov 16 Ajinomoto Co Inc :

* Says co enters into agreement to acquire 100 percent stake in a Turkey seasoning maker Örgen Gda Sanayi ve Ticaret A.. as well as its brand Bizim Mutfak, in early March 2017

* Says transaction amount is about 220 million Turkish lira

