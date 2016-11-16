BRIEF-Medtronic to cover leadless cardiac pacemakers for use in the U.S.
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.
Nov 16 Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will raise stake in Beijing-based pharmaceutical R& D firm to 8.7 percent from 0 percent
* Says the investment amount is 10 million yuan
* Biogen CEO says enrolling of patients for phase III aducanumab Alzheimer's trial ahead of company expectations
* Verily Life Sciences announces $800 million investment by Temasek