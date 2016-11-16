BRIEF-Medtronic to cover leadless cardiac pacemakers for use in the U.S.
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.
Nov 16 Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a gene tech JV in Hefei city, with an individual Pu Yi
* Says JV's registered capital is 50 million yuan and co will hold a 40 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: rrd.me/awVEc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.
* Biogen CEO says enrolling of patients for phase III aducanumab Alzheimer's trial ahead of company expectations
* Verily Life Sciences announces $800 million investment by Temasek