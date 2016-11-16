BRIEF-Medtronic to cover leadless cardiac pacemakers for use in the U.S.
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.
Nov 16 MG Med Inc :
* Says Platform Partners Asset Management Co., Ltd has acquired 234,329 shares of the company, representing a 10.1 percent stake
* Says Platform Partners Asset Management Co., Ltd holds 10.1 percent stake in the company, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/clA5hw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Biogen CEO says enrolling of patients for phase III aducanumab Alzheimer's trial ahead of company expectations
* Verily Life Sciences announces $800 million investment by Temasek