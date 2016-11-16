UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 16 Shenzhen MTC Co., Ltd. :
* Says Shanghai Oriental Pearl Media Co Ltd raised stake in the co to 9.9 percent from 0 percent after the private placement
* Says the shareholder Xinjiang-based investment partnership's stake in the co is lowered by 7.1 percent, down from 61.7 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/QRwqCR; goo.gl/9yJ7B4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources