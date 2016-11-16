BRIEF-Medtronic to cover leadless cardiac pacemakers for use in the U.S.
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.
Nov 16 Unimat Retirement Community Co Ltd :
* Says the co to distribute 758,712 shares of its treasury common stock at 1,175 yen per share through private placement to the top shareholder
* Says the top shareholder's stake will be raised to 31.5 percent from 24.9 percent after the private placement
* Biogen CEO says enrolling of patients for phase III aducanumab Alzheimer's trial ahead of company expectations
* Verily Life Sciences announces $800 million investment by Temasek