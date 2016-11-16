Nov 16 Unimat Retirement Community Co Ltd :

* Says the co to distribute 758,712 shares of its treasury common stock at 1,175 yen per share through private placement to the top shareholder

* Says the top shareholder's stake will be raised to 31.5 percent from 24.9 percent after the private placement

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Koj4Cu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)