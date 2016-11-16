BRIEF-Artis REIT announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective Feb. 28
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective February 28, 2017
Nov 16 United Urban Investment Corp :
* Says it to buy property including land and building located in Japan for totally 460 million yen
* Says effective date for acquisition of land is on Jan. 13, 2017 and acquisition date for building is on Nov. 18, 2016
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/tShhFK
* Said on Wednesday begun final negotiations to acquire a steel company
BRUSSELS, Jan 26 Greece outperformed its fiscal targets last year and is likely to meet fiscal goals this year, putting it on track to meet its primary surplus target in 2018, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.