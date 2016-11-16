Nov 16 Feelingk Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 6th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 6 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Dec. 2, 2019, coupon rate is 3.8 percent and yield to maturity is 3.8 percent

* Conversion price is 4,445 won per share

