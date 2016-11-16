Nov 16 Jafron Biomedical :

* Says it signed an acquisition framework agreement with two individuals to buy 37.5 percent stake in a Wuhan-based biotechnology company at 30 million yuan

* Says it will invest in the target company and will hold 67 percent stake in the target company after acquisition and investment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4pjEyg

