BRIEF-Alphabet's Verily announces $800 mln investment by Temasek
* Verily Life Sciences announces $800 million investment by Temasek
Nov 16 Jafron Biomedical :
* Says it signed an acquisition framework agreement with two individuals to buy 37.5 percent stake in a Wuhan-based biotechnology company at 30 million yuan
* Says it will invest in the target company and will hold 67 percent stake in the target company after acquisition and investment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4pjEyg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Verily Life Sciences announces $800 million investment by Temasek
* Philips and BSCHS (Bon Secours Charity Health System) announce 180 million dollar, long-term strategic partnership to support transformation of patient care and build healthier communities
* J&J says on investor call it has two year agreement not to sell on the open market any equity stake in actelion research and development unit