Jan 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: FOREIGN RELATIONS Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto disapproves of Trump's plan for a border wall but the foreign minister says a Trump-Pena Nieto summit is still on the schedule "for now." A Kremlin spokesman says direct contacts between the White House and the Russian government have not been established since Trump took office but routine diplomatic work is under way.