Nov 16 Shengda Mining Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement to invest up to 261 million yuan ($37.99 million) in China Dragon Securities

* Says its Chairman Zhu Shengli resigns due to personal reasons

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fY1SHr; bit.ly/2ffCKdN

($1 = 6.8705 Chinese yuan renminbi)