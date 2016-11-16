Nov 16 Bota Bio Co Ltd :

* Says it decides to acquire duty free shop from Kim Yang Wu, including entire facilities and management right, to increase sales and enhance competitiveness

* Says it amends transaction date to Nov. 30 from Nov. 18

* Original official notice was published on Nov. 1

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/YBwG4O

