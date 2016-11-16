Nov 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1020 GMT on Wednesday:

** Microsoft has offered concessions to EU antitrust regulators over its $26 billion bid for social network LinkedIn, the European Commission said on Wednesday, as the U.S. software company seeks to allay concerns over its largest ever deal.

** EU antitrust regulators are expected to give conditional clearance to U.S. medical device maker Abbott Laboratories' $25 billion bid for rival St. Jude Medical Inc, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** Exterion Media Group, the European outdoor advertising company owned by U.S. private equity firm Platinum Equity LLC, has hired investment banks to explore a potential sale it hopes could fetch more than 650 million pounds ($812 million), according to people familiar with the matter.

** Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd is weighing a sale of its coal mines following an unexpected price surge that is turning coal into one of this year's hottest commodities.

** China's Zijin Mining sees more acquisition opportunities in gold and copper in Australia as the country's mining sector restructures after years in the doldrums, director Qixue George Fang said on Wednesday.

** Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd indicated it would hold out for an improved offer from larger peer NN Group after its third-quarter results published on Wednesday showed its solvency had slipped sharply.

** French state-owned power utility EDF has agreed to buy loss-making Areva's nuclear reactors in a deal valuing them at 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion). (Compiled by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)