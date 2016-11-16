UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1020 GMT on Wednesday:
** Microsoft has offered concessions to EU antitrust regulators over its $26 billion bid for social network LinkedIn, the European Commission said on Wednesday, as the U.S. software company seeks to allay concerns over its largest ever deal.
** EU antitrust regulators are expected to give conditional clearance to U.S. medical device maker Abbott Laboratories' $25 billion bid for rival St. Jude Medical Inc, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
** Exterion Media Group, the European outdoor advertising company owned by U.S. private equity firm Platinum Equity LLC, has hired investment banks to explore a potential sale it hopes could fetch more than 650 million pounds ($812 million), according to people familiar with the matter.
** Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd is weighing a sale of its coal mines following an unexpected price surge that is turning coal into one of this year's hottest commodities.
** China's Zijin Mining sees more acquisition opportunities in gold and copper in Australia as the country's mining sector restructures after years in the doldrums, director Qixue George Fang said on Wednesday.
** Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd indicated it would hold out for an improved offer from larger peer NN Group after its third-quarter results published on Wednesday showed its solvency had slipped sharply.
** French state-owned power utility EDF has agreed to buy loss-making Areva's nuclear reactors in a deal valuing them at 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion). (Compiled by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources