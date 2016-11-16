Nov 16 CEC CoreCast Corp Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 100 percent stake in electronic equipment firm, 29.94 percent stake in system engineering firm for a combined 1.17 billion yuan ($170.17 million)

* Says it plans to sell entire assets and debts estimated at 730.7 million yuan to China Electronics Corp

($1 = 6.8754 Chinese yuan renminbi)