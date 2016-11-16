Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 16 CEC CoreCast Corp Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 100 percent stake in electronic equipment firm, 29.94 percent stake in system engineering firm for a combined 1.17 billion yuan ($170.17 million)
* Says it plans to sell entire assets and debts estimated at 730.7 million yuan to China Electronics Corp
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2f3MH0i
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8754 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)