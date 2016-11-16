BRIEF-Exemplar Genetics awarded subcontract to advance new therapeutic models for sickle cell disease
* Exemplar genetics awarded subcontract to advance new therapeutic models for sickle cell disease
Nov 16 Shandong Buchang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says share trade to debut on November 18 in Shanghai
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eFi2b8
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Exemplar genetics awarded subcontract to advance new therapeutic models for sickle cell disease
* Auris Medical resumes enrollment in tactt3 phase 3 trial of keyzilen in acute and post-acute tinnitus
* Venbio select advisor llc releases presentation detailing "urgent case for change at Immunomedics" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: