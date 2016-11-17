Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 17 ZhongTongGuoMai Communication Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 22 million shares at 10.34 yuan per share to raise up to 227.48 million yuan ($33.08 million) for its Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fXztQ9 ($1 = 6.8770 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)