Nov 17 ZhongTongGuoMai Communication Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 22 million shares at 10.34 yuan per share to raise up to 227.48 million yuan ($33.08 million) for its Shanghai IPO

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fXztQ9 ($1 = 6.8770 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)