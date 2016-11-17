UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 17 Pou Chen Corp :
* Says its unit Precious Full Investments Limited plans to use $22 million to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Vietnam named as Pou Phong Vietnam Company Limited
* Precious Full Investments Limited will also use $24 million to set up another wholly owned subsidiary in Vietnam named as PowerKnit Vietnam Company Limited
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rLwHUS ; goo.gl/2oqdrN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources