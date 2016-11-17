Nov 17 Pou Chen Corp :

* Says its unit Precious Full Investments Limited plans to use $22 million to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Vietnam named as Pou Phong Vietnam Company Limited

* Precious Full Investments Limited will also use $24 million to set up another wholly owned subsidiary in Vietnam named as PowerKnit Vietnam Company Limited

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rLwHUS ; goo.gl/2oqdrN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)