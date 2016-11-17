UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 17 Kirindo Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it to sell its China-based unit to BEAUNET CORPORATION LIMITED with an undisclosed price in early December
* Says the unit is engaged in wholesale and retail trade of health & beauty care products etc
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UwjA71
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources