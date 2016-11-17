BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin funds grow to 36.4 bln stg in Q1
* Q1 discretionary funds inflow of 0.7bln pounds driven by ongoing inflows from all channels.
Nov 17 House DO Co Ltd :
* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 250,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7
* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 200 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YjjpOh
LONDON, Jan 26 Royal Bank of Scotland has taken a 3.1 billion pound ($3.92 billion) provision as it prepares to settle claims in the United States that it mis-sold toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.
* Trading has continued largely in line with board's expectations as set out in preliminary results announcement