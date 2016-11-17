Nov 17 Muyuan Foodstuff Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to set up a farming unit in Shan'xi, two farming units in Hebei, a farming unit in Shandong and a farming unit in Jiangsu

* Says all of the units will be capitalized at 5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/C1M7Hz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)