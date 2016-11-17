Nov 17 Henan Yicheng New Energy Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy two solar energy firms for a combined 2.8 billion yuan ($407.51 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 2.1 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2g16EnO

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8710 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)