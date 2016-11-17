Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 17 Henan Yicheng New Energy Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy two solar energy firms for a combined 2.8 billion yuan ($407.51 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 2.1 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2g16EnO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8710 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)