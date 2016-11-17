Johnson & Johnson to buy Actelion for $30 bln. For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
Nov 17 Thai Property Perfect :
* Cuts 2016 revenue target to 15 billion baht ($423.37 million) from 17.6 billion baht as consumers postpone decision to buy houses, senior executive says during earnings presentation, as Thais enter a year of mourning for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej
* Says it has delayed new launch of 10 projects to 2017 from fourth quarter as domestic consumption slows
* Says targeting revenue of 22 billion baht in 2017, pre-sales target of 20 billion baht
* Sees demand for housing products next year Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.4300 baht) (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
* Co-Operative bank p.l.c. ( "bank") is today providing an update with regards to its previous guidance on capital.
* Nav per share of 558 pence and total return of 24.1% at 31 december 2016