BRIEF-Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical sees FY 2016 net profit up 107 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 107 percent, or to be 190 million yuan
Nov 17 Shenzhou Yiqiao Information Service Co Ltd :
* Says it receives civil judgment from Xining city intermediate people's court on the lawsuit filed by the co (plaintiff) against a Jiaozuo-based gelatin maker (defendant), regarding loan contract disputes
* Says the defendant was requested to repay the loan taken out from the plaintiff and related interests and to bear the lawsuit cost
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
* Said on Wednesday it had received from Ernesto Bertarelli, Donata Guichard-Bertarelli, Maria-Iris Bertarelli, and Ralf Arnold, Markus Kühnle and Thomas Terhorst the notification that they have combined their respective shareholdings in Santhera to form a new shareholder group