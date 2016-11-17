Nov 17 Shenzhou Yiqiao Information Service Co Ltd :

* Says it receives civil judgment from Xining city intermediate people's court on the lawsuit filed by the co (plaintiff) against a Jiaozuo-based gelatin maker (defendant), regarding loan contract disputes

* Says the defendant was requested to repay the loan taken out from the plaintiff and related interests and to bear the lawsuit cost

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wNx6qR

