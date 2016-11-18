Nov 18 Shenzhen Senior Technology Material Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 30 million shares at 21.65 yuan per share to raise up to 649.5 million yuan ($94.47 million) for its Shenzhen IPO

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2g3tZFc ($1 = 6.8750 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)