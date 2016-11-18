Nov 18 Frontier Real Estate Investment Corp :

* Says the co to issue 2nd series unsecured REIT bonds worth 3 billion yen through public offering

* Says each bonds worth 100 million yen

* Says the annual interest rate of 0.708 percent

* Says maturity on Nov. 25, 2031

* Says subscription date on Nov. 18 and payment date on Nov. 25

* Says proceeds to be used to fund loan repayment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/mkQZ9C

