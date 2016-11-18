Nov 18 Synthesis Electronic Technology Co Ltd :

* Says shareholder, a Tianjin-based equity investment fund LLP lowers stake in co to 0 percent from 7.35 percent via block trade

* Says a Beijing-based VC investment centre (LLP) lowers stake in co to 6 percent from 15 percent via block trade and competitive price transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BpGFfZ

