Nov 18 A Motion Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 14th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 10 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Nov. 24, 2019, coupon rate is 3 percent and yield to maturity is 5 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 9,360 won per share

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/vM6g8D

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)