Nov 18 Shirohato Co Ltd :

* Says it issued 963,400 new shares via private placement to Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd on Nov. 18 for totally 500,968,000 yen

* Says Odakyu Electric Railway's voting rights in the co increased to 20.21 percent up from 0 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/G24z6Z

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)