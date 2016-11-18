BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics announces launch of Isdin product line
* Crescita Therapeutics announces launch of Isdin product line at Brunet Pharmacy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 18 Hunan Fangsheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says a Beijing-based investment limited partnership has sold 5 percent stake in the company from Oct. 24 to Nov. 15
* Says the Beijing-based investment limited partnership still hold 6 percent stake in the co
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jhdtGf
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Presbia announces price and key dates related to rights offering
* Immunotec reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results