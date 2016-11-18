UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 18 Zhejiang Busen Garments :
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary with registered capital of 2 million yuan in Zhuji
* Says the new subsidiary will be engaged in production and sale of clothing
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BE5p36
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources