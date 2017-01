Nov 18 MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc :

* Says it to issue domestic unsecured corporate bonds with subordination agreement worth totally up to 150 billion yen with a term of within 60 years

* Says proceeds to be used for unit's injection capital, long-term investment, loan repayment, share repurchase and working capital

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VCyqqy

