UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 18 Medical Ikkou Co Ltd :
* Says its unit tendered its entire 394,800 shares of Kawamoto Corp in the offer of Air Water Inc
* Says the unit's owned shares are representing 6.6 percent stake in Kawamoto Corp
* Says Air Water Inc offered the ToB of Kawamoto Corp since Nov. 11
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/YtKgzT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources