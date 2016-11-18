Nov 18 Medical Ikkou Co Ltd :

* Says its unit tendered its entire 394,800 shares of Kawamoto Corp in the offer of Air Water Inc

* Says the unit's owned shares are representing 6.6 percent stake in Kawamoto Corp

* Says Air Water Inc offered the ToB of Kawamoto Corp since Nov. 11

