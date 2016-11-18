Nov 18 SCiNEX Corp :

* Says it to dispose 870,000 treasury shares via public offering, with payment date on Dec. 9

* Says it to dispose 130,000 treasury shares via private placement, with subscription date on Dec. 26 and payment date on Dec. 27

* Says it to raise totally up to 880 million yen for stake acquisition and supplement of working capital

