BRIEF-Internap Corp enters into a third amendment and waiver to credit agreement
* Co, certain lenders, Jefferies finance entered into a third amendment and waiver to credit agreement-SEC filing
Nov 18 SCiNEX Corp :
* Says it to dispose 870,000 treasury shares via public offering, with payment date on Dec. 9
* Says it to dispose 130,000 treasury shares via private placement, with subscription date on Dec. 26 and payment date on Dec. 27
* Says it to raise totally up to 880 million yen for stake acquisition and supplement of working capital
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MlkvI4
* KEYW ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND SCHEDULES Q4 AND YEAR 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: