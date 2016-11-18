Nov 18 Tokai Senko KK :

* Says it plans to buy back up to 800,000 ordinary shares (2.35 percent stake), from Nov. 21, 2016 to March 31, 2017

* Says shares repurchase price will up to totally 100,000,000 yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TgSzqQ

